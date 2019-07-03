Deputy Speaker: PM’s Question Time might come in next parliamentary meeting

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today, March 12, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Parliament could implement the proposed Prime Minister’s Question Time (PMQT) when it reconvenes in October, Nga Kor Ming said today.

The deputy Speaker told reporters on the sidelines of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today that he was confident that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was more than able to face a grilling from lawmakers in the Lower House.

“I believe that our prime minister is very capable and he will be able to answer in full confidence. So, I think it might be (implemented) this year or the next Parliamentary session at the latest,” said Nga.

The proposed PMQT was scrapped by Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong on June 24.

Nga explained to reporters that the Parliamentary reforms, which was part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto, were an on-going process.

He pointed out that the special motion compelling federal lawmakers to declare their assets was part of the reform agenda.

“I believe the PMQT will be introduced when the time is right. Just wait for the right time,” said Nga.