Police seeking information on missing eight-year-old boy in Terengganu

Muhammad Saiful Aiman Mohammad, eight, was reported missing yesterday. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysia Police

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Police are seeking public cooperation to help find an eight-year-old boy who was reported missing after leaving his house to buy food for breakfast at a shop near his house in Kampung Gertak Seratus, Kuala Besut, Terengganu, yesterday.

Royal Malaysia Police head of corporate communication Datuk Asmawati Ahmad, in a statement today, said the boy, named Muhammad Saiful Aiman Mohammad, is 35 cm tall and weighed 35 kg.

He is dark skinned, with black hair and eyes, has thin eye brows and lips and Chinese eyes, she added.

Muhammad Saiful Aiman was last seen clad in a Malaysian football jersey with black and yellow stripes, she said, adding that a missing person report on the boy was lodged at the Besut district police headquarters at about 11 pm yesterday.

He urged those with information on the boy to contact the Besut police station at 09-6956222 or Insp Siti Fatimah Mohd Said at 013-4579857.

According to media reports, Muhammad Saiful Aiman did not attend school yesterday and was alone at home when he went out to buy food for breakfast at about 9 am.

His mother, Siti Ruziana Sidek, 35, who was away at work then, returned home at about 4.30 pm to find her son missing. — Bernama