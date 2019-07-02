Nik Nazmi ends 14-year marriage

Nik Nazmi and Imaan have a son, 8, together. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — PKR’s Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad divorced his wife of 14 years, Dr Imaan Abdul Rahim, today.

The divorce was finalised at the Federal Territory Shariah High Court this morning, pursuant to Nik Nazmi’s application filed on May 30.

The PKR lawmaker announced the matter via a statement to the media, in which he thanked his family and friends for their support throughout.

“I would like to apologise for any pain or grief caused to any party, especially our families.

“Our son's happiness and well-being are our sole concern and we are committed to raising him together,” he said in the statement.

Nik Nazmi then asked that he and his family be given privacy in the matter.

Nik Nazmi and Imaan have a son, 8, together. Imaan received custody while the politician was granted visitation rights.