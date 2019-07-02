MCMC calls on licensed network facilities providers to send in 5G demonstration project proposals

The 5G Test Bed Working Group chairman Ahmad Nasruddin ‘Atiqullah Fakrullah said the move was aimed at finding licensees interested in developing, testing and fostering the implementation of 5G use cases in leveraging the growth of the 5G ecosystem in the country. — Reuters pic

CYBERJAYA, July 2 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has called on all licensed network facilities providers (NFP) to submit proposals for 5G demonstration projects.

The 5G Test Bed Working Group chairman Ahmad Nasruddin ‘Atiqullah Fakrullah said the move was aimed at finding licensees interested in developing, testing and fostering the implementation of 5G use cases in leveraging the growth of the 5G ecosystem in the country.

“The proposal papers from applicants should include information such as trials of 5G network usage, preparation of equipment and use of the technology to meet the requirements set to address the prescribed requirements for identified use cases.

“The industry or fields that have been identified to help in this cooperation include the agricultural, transport, education, media/entertainment, healthcare, processing and production industries, smart cities and solutions for people with disabilities,” he said in a statement today.

He said applicants could propose their preferred location to conduct the demonstration project.

Ahmad Nasruddin said applicants must ensure that their proposals met the set criteria such as having comprehensive ecosystem partners such as technology vendors, solution providers, and targeted end-users.

In addition, applicants also need to have sufficient resources, expertise and funds to support the 5G demonstration project, with all costs associated with the project to be fully borne by the applicant.

“The applicant also needs to propose a business model that can be implemented to ensure the implementation of this project is sustainable when it is rolled out throughout Malaysia.

“Finally, this project should be led and managed by individuals with relevant experience, credibility and integrity,” he said.

Interested parties can submit their proposal papers to the 5G Test Bed Secretariat by filling out the form accessible at this link.

The form must then be sent via email to [email protected] along with relevant documentation by July 15. — Bernama