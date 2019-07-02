Kit Siang derides Najib’s invitation to join Umno as a joke

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on July 2, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang said he would not join a political party that was so ready to embrace leaders facing dozens of criminal charges, after former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak mockingly invited him to enlist with the Malay nationalists.

Lim noted that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has now returned to head the party after racking up 87 various charges of money laundering and corruption.

The Iskandar Puteri MP then suggested that Umno appeared to welcome only kleptocrats, before dismissing Najib’s invitation as a joke.

“Only a kleptocrat who is insane will apply to join a political party which had not cleansed itself of ‘global kleptocracy’!

“For this reason, I am not so lacking in integrity and sanity as to take up Najib’s offer!” Lim said in a statement.

Yesterday, Najib filled up an Umno membership application form for Lim as a way to mock the latter’s fixation with the Malay nationalist party’s matters.

The former prime minister previously also made fun of Lim’s intense interest in him by making him the honorary minister in charge of Najib’s affairs (MenHEN).