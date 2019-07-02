In graft trial, driver says deposited RM2m cheque on Ku Nan’s orders

Nik Yahaya Nik Mustapha, former driver to Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex July 2, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s former personal driver confirmed in court today that the former minister directed him to bank in a RM2 million cheque made out to Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd in 2016.

Nik Yahaya Nik Mustapha, who drove for Tengku Adnan from 1994 to June 2018, also said he had received the cheque in June that year.

“I refer to the Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque with cheque number 136822 amounting to RM2 million dated June 14, 2016 from Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd to Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd and confirm that I received the cheque from Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan on June 14, 2016 in his office,” he told the High Court here today during Tengku Adnan’s trial.

“Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan asked me to deposit this cheque to Tadmansori' account number 8001179747,” the 54-year-old added, confirming that he had done as instructed.

The politician known as Ku Nan was earlier identified as the primary shareholder of Tadmansori.

However, Nik Yahaya then claimed to have no other knowledge of the cheque, saying he did not know why it was issued or the person who issued it.

Today is the first day of Tengku Adnan’s trial over his alleged receipt of a RM2 million bribe from property developer Aset Kayamas’ director Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong in the form of the company’s cheque to Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Nik Yahaya is the fourth prosecution witness in this trial.

The trial before High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan will resume tomorrow morning.

Hearing started today and is expected to continue until this Thursday, with other trial dates scheduled from July 9 to 11, 16 to 18, 29 and August 1 to 2.

