Don’t dispute teaching of Maths and Science in English, Sarawak CM tells educators

KUCHING, July 2 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today urged school administrators and teachers to support to the teaching of Mathematics and Science subjects in English to Primary One classes in Sarawak.

He said educators should not have any doubt and dispute the implementation next year in Sarawak.

“This initiative cannot rely upon any ideological or political distinction as education is based on the survival of the civilisation and the nation.

“Therefore, I would like to urge all school leaders to carry out their duties and responsibilities with professionalism and without any political or ideological influence.

“I guarantee that I will not pursue any political differences between the state and national administration in terms of education,” he stressed in his speech at the opening a Leadership and Management Workshop for secondary school principals here today.

His speech text was read by state Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin.

Abang Johari reminded school leaders that they play an important role to ensure the successful delivery of quality education to students.

“Principals should also be able to offer quality leadership and management for formal and informal education on their respective schools,” he added.

Abang Johari said he has high expectations for the principals to strive for success and excellence in schools.

A total of 152 secondary school principals are attending the workshops which will end on July 4.