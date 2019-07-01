Perak dance event organiser apologises to ministry over revealing outfits

Teo confirmed that JJ & Alice Danceworld has issued an apology to the Education Ministry. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The firm behind a dancing competition in Perak that caused controversy last weekend over revealing costumes has formally apologised to the Education Ministry over the matter.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching confirmed this with the Astro Awani portal.

Teo also extended a statement from JJ & Alice Danceworld that organised the Perak MUDA Medalist Dancesport Competitions 2019 and 7th Perak Show Dance Championships 2019 on Saturday.

“We apologise for our mistake that affected the Education Ministry and MUDA.

“We deeply regret what happened, especially the misuse of the ministry logo as stage decoration without going through any prior coordination,” the firm was quoted as saying in its statement.

Pictures of the event with dancers in low-cut dresses standing in front of the ministry logo drew criticism online during the weekend.

The organiser later conceded that the ministry had conveyed a dress code for contestants and said this was overlooked.