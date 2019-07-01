Human Resources Ministry: Not the first time fee exemptions given to Indian youth

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks to reporters in Putrajaya on April 23, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 1 — The implementation of a programme to increase Indian youth enrolment at the Manpower Department Training Institutes (PSMB-ILJTM) with fee exemptions this year, is not the first as there was a similar initiative carried out before.

The Human Resources Ministry (KSM) said that the government had implemented the programme from 2013 to 2015, involving the Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) agency under the Youth and Sports Ministry.

During the period, a special allocation of RM11.6 million was provided to increase Indian youth participation in the TVET programmes with full government-funded expenses such as pocket allowance, meals and drinks, hostel accommodation, training materials and diploma-level tuition fees, it said in a statement today.

The ministry was responding to comments from some parties regarding the fee exemptions given to the students.

The issue had also gone viral on social media following criticisms from other parents on the fee exemptions for Indian students enrolled in the institutes.

“A total of 671 Indian students have enrolled in ILJTM for the programme and a total of 545 people have completed their studies successfully,” he said.

The ministry said for this year, RM5 million was allocated to increase the number of Indians participating in the TVET programme and was targeting about 2,000 youth.

It added that to date, 356 Indian youths have undergone short-term courses and 218 students are expected to enrol for full-time courses (diploma and certificate) for the July 2019 session.

Meanwhile, the ministry was also in the process of obtaining approval for fee exemptions for B40 and Orang Asli youths, added the statement. — Bernama