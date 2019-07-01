Cops nab Malaysian duo, foreign female accomplices after 20km car chase in Semenyih

Police arrested two local men and their two female Indonesian accomplices after a 20km car chase which ended with the suspects’ car crashing into a divider in Semenyih. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KAJANG, July 1 — Police arrested two local men and their two female Indonesian accomplices after a 20km car chase which ended with the suspects’ car crashing into a divider in Semenyih here early today.

The two men, who were the driver and front seat passenger, were slightly injured while the women were unhurt.

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said policemen in an MPV were on patrol when they noticed a Proton Wira with its suspicious-looking occupants.

Police ordered the driver to stop but he sped off, forcing police to give chase in their patrol car for over 20 km.

The suspects lost control of their car when they tried to ram the police vehicle, resulting in their car crashing into a divider at the Taman Autumn Park, Eco Hill in Semenyih, he said.

“Police found an air pistol and a samurai sword upon inspecting the vehicle,” he told a press conference at the Kajang district police headquarters here.

Ahmad Dzaffir said all four suspects tested positive for drugs and will be investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

He said police would apply for a remand order for the suspects at the Kajang Sessions Court tomorrow.

In another case, police arrested two local men suspected of impersonating policemen and robbing foreigners in Semenyih and Beranang.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the suspects, in their twenties, were caught by the public after they robbed a foreigner at Bandar Kesuma in Beranang at about 9.30pm yesterday.

“Both suspects have criminal records, including drug-related offences,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for robbery and Section 170 of the same law for impersonating civil servants. — Bernama