PAS claims Islam does not allow asset declarations

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Islam does not allow the declaration of wealth as this would raise security concerns, says PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

The Kubang Kerian MP cited an Islamic scripture in objection against the special motion to compel all lawmakers to declare their assets, stating that the safety of the individuals who had declared their assets have to be taken into account, as the proposed motion involves family members as well.

“In Islam, there is a hadeeth that says if God has given you wealth, do not delare it to the public as there are many observers.

“Our country also has enough laws to monitor the assets [of the MPs], such as reporting our income annually to the Inland Revenue Board,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby today.

MORE TO COME