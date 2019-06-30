Mega PAS-Umno rally to unite Muslims, say leaders

PAS and Umno flags are seen during an ICERD protest in Kampung Gajah, Perak November 17, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Umno and PAS will meet next month to discuss on the details of a planned mega rally, which will be held to celebrate the political union of the two parties, the Malaysian Insight reported today.

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the rally would be an important event to signify the cooperation between the two Malay-Muslim parties.

“The main organising committee will have their second meeting next month.

“The message of the gathering is ‘Unity of the Ummah’ to strengthen the Malay and Islamic agenda as well as national unity,” he was quoted by The Malaysian Insight.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the significance of the upcoming rally is to create awareness on the Malay-Muslim solidarity.

“The aim is to mobilise the Malays and Muslims to a gathering to understand the importance of unity among the ummah (believers).

“There is no other motive for the rally, it’s not to threaten (anyone or any other parties),” he told the English news portal.

Plans for the rally were announced by Umno’s organiser for the event, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, and it is said to be larger than the rally held in protest against the ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) on December 8.

He said the charter on Umno-PAS’ cooperation would also be revealed at the rally.

Other Umno leaders were reported to have been in support of the upcoming rally.

Perak Umno liaison chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad had said the rally was proof that PAS and Umno were able to set aside their rivalry to cooperate with one another, while Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Jalaluddin Alias said it was to prepare for the next general election.

PAS Youth chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin had denied the rally was not about being racist or to uphold a certain race.