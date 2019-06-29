Najib: Zahid doesn’t need Umno supreme council’s nod to resume duties as president

Datuk Seri Najib Razak said June 29, 2019 according to the party constitution, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is still the head of the party because he was rightfully elected to the position. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 29 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi does not need the approval of the Umno supreme council to resume his duties as party president, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

Najib, who is also the former Umno president said according to the party constitution, Zahid is still the head of the party because he was rightfully elected to the position.

“Zahid had made the decision himself to go on garden leave. It is up to him whether he wants to come back. But according to the party constitution, he has the right to lead as was given the mandate to do so.

“If he wished to return to his duties as president, he does not need the approval of the Supreme Council,’’ he said to the press at his Hari Raya open house celebrations here today.

This follows after a news report stated that Zahid was testing the mood of Umno grassroots members before he would return to his duties as president.

Zahid went on garden leave on December 18 last year in a bid to stem the tide of Umno elected representatives from leaving the party. Since then, his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has taken up his duties as acting president.