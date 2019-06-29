17 Orang Asli children submit applications to Ipoh Industrial Training Institute

Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran at the TVET Programme Briefing for Pahang Orang Asli students and parents in Kampung Orang Asli Terisu, Pahang June 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, June 29 — The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Ipoh has received 17 new applications from Orang Asli children through the Malaysian Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) programme.

Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran said to date only five Orang Asli children were studying in the ITI which offers various skills in line with the needs of the national industry.

“Our education system is undergoing a wave of transformation, we are not only emphasising academic excellence but achieving excellence in vocational skills has become a priority due to the impact of the industrial revolution 4.0.

“Today, 17 Orang Asli children have expressed interest and submitted application forms to enter ITI Ipoh,” he said at the TVET Programme Briefing for Pahang Orang Asli students and parents here, today.

Also present were Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) director-general Prof Dr Juli Edo and Perak branch ITI director Jamil Yahya.

Kula Segaran also encouraged youths and students to seize opportunities under the TVET, adding that the Orang Asli community can be competitive not only in the country but also internationally.

At the event, 24 students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Terisu, here, received a contribution of school bags. — Bernama