Air Selangor: Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang water supply almost fully restored

Syabas said supply had been restored to 96 per cent of the affected accounts as of 6am today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The water supply in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang is almost back to normal.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd Customer Relations and Communications Department head Abdul Raof Ahmad in a statement here today said supply had been restored to 96 per cent of the affected accounts as of 6am today.

He said water tankers were on hand to assist consumers who had yet to get supply.

The situation arose due to the forced shutdown of the Sungai (Sg) Semenyih water treatment plant as a result of contamination of Sg Semenyih which feeds raw water to the plant.

More information and status updates can be accessed at www.syabas.com.my and smartphone application Air Selangor. — Bernama