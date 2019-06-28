RON97 up 11 sen to RM2.49 per litre

Prices of RON95 and diesel fuel will remain at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre respectively. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The price of RON97 fuel will increase by 11 sen to RM2.49 per litre from RM2.38 per litre.

In a press statement today, the Finance Ministry said that the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) has determined that the retail pricing for the fuel is for the period of June 29, 2019 till July 5, 2019.

RON95 and diesel fuel, meanwhile, will remain at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre respectively.

“Based on the APM formula, the retail price for RON95 and diesel for the same time period should be RM2.19 and RM2.28 per litre respectively.

“However, the retail price for both products has been maintained at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre after the government has decided to stabilise the retail price for petroleum products and reduce the cost of living,” said the statement.

The government has estimated the petroleum subsidy from June 29 to July 5 at RM75.16 million.