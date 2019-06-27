Senior citizen robbed and murdered in Sungai Dua

According to the North Seberang Perai District police, Loo Nyak Sing, 71, was found in a room on the upper level of the two-storey house by her son who had come to visit. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BUTTERWORTH, June 27 — A senior citizen woman was found dead with her arms and legs bound in a suspected robbery at her home in Taman Merbau Jaya, Sungai Dua here today.

North Seberang Perai District police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said Loo Nyak Sing, 71, was found in a room on the upper level of the two-storey house by her son who had come to visit at 4.25pm.

“The woman had been living alone in the house for the past three years since the death of her husband and it had been a routine for the victim’s children to visit her every day around 3pm to 4pm,” he told reporters here.

He said the victim’s son feared for his mother when he noticed bloodstains on the ground floor leading to the upper floor.

From the slash wounds on the victim’s back and thighs, police suspect that she had tried to fight off her assailant.

Noorzainy said several valuable items were also missing and police would scrutinise CCTV footage to help them track down the suspect.

“According to the neighbours, they last saw the senior citizen around 4pm but did not see anybody at the woman’s house,” he said.

He said the case was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The public may contact any police station should they have more information on the case to facilitate investigation. — Bernama