No one exempt from MACC probe, says Latheefa

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya addresses a press conference at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

BANTING, June 27 — No one will be exempt from an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as long as there is a report linking the individual with alleged corrupt practices, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said today.

She said the MACC is prepared to conduct an investigation if it receives a relevant report on alleged corruption from the provider of the information.

“We will investigate everything and everyone as long as there is a complaint lodged with the MACC. We cannot comment on the extent of the progress of the investigation. If anyone has a complaint under the jurisdiction of the MACC, we will follow up.

“However, we have to be fair in examining whether the information received actually involves corruption and comes under the MACC Act or if the case can be referred to other enforcement agencies,” she told reporters after a closing course for MACC officers, here.

Asked about an allegation that the MACC has absolved Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali from alleged misconduct due to his good relationship with her, Latheefa said she is not at all involved in the investigation of the matter.

“I have stated earlier that I will not get involved. I think I will not comment on this issue. I will leave it to my deputy (Datuk Seri Azam Baki) to mention this. As far as we are concerned, we have made it very clear (that) I will not be involved and so I remain not involved,” she said.

The MACC yesterday confirmed that there was no transfer of US$741,440 (about RM3.1 million) from UEM Group Berhad into a bank account of Mohamed Azmin as alleged.

Asked about more MACC civil forfeiture suits against individuals and entities, Latheefa said the MACC has never stated that the first list is final.

Last week, the MACC filed forfeiture suits against 41 individuals and entities to recover about RM270 million of 1MDB funds.

Latheefa did not disclose the total number of individuals and entities involved and reiterated that each of the parties can file an affidavit against the MACC.