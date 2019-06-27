12 more Chikungunya cases detected in Kedah

Vector control measures in Simpang Kuala began last Tuesday and continued until yesterday, whereby 71 premises in the area were inspected. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, June 27 — Twelve more suspected cases of Chikungunya have been detected in the Kota Setar district, raising to 35 the number of such cases in Kedah since last Sunday.

Kedah Director of Health Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said nine of the fresh cases were detected at the row of shophouses near City Plaza here and the other three in Simpang Kuala.

“With the new cases, 28 have been recorded in the City Plaza area and seven in Simpang Kuala. All of them are in stable condition.

“Although there are additional cases, these people have been exposed to the disease prior to the implementation of the control measures,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that the vector control measures in Simpang Kuala began last Tuesday and continued until yesterday, whereby 71 premises in the area were inspected.

“Eight compound notices were issued under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975 totalling RM4,000 to the owners of premises,” he said.

Dr Norhizan advised the people, especially in Jalan Tunku Ibrahim in the vicinity of City Plaza and Simpang Kuala, who suffer from fever and joint pain to seek treatment at the nearest health centre. — Bernama