Water disruption in Shah Alam and Klang due to burst pipe

The unscheduled water supply disruption has affected 99,454 consumers in Shah Alam and Klang — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 26 — Water supply disruption in 31 areas around Shah Alam and Klang occurring since early this morning was due to a burst pipe incident near Dataran Automobil in Section 15, here.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd's head of customer relations and communication Abdul Raof Ahmad said the incident affecting a major 1,050mm water pipe had caused a reduction of 70 million litres of water per day into the Lipat Kajang catchment pond.

“The unscheduled water supply disruption was found to have been caused by works done by a third party and has affected 99,454 consumers.

“Restoration works are being done we expect it to be completed within 24 hours,” he said in a statement today.

Among areas affected are Ambang Botanik, Johan Setia, Taman Klang Jaya, Bayu Perdana, Kem Rimba and Persiaran Raja Muda Musa.

Air Selangor can be contacted at 15300 and website www.syabas.com.my for further queries and updates, he said. — Bernama