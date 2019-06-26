Agong stops to help fender-bender victim on road to Putrajaya

The Agong checks on the condition of an accident victim en route to Putrajaya. — Picture via Instagram/Istana_Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was en route to a pre-Cabinet meeting with the prime minister this morning when he stopped on a road in Putrajaya to help a person involved in a minor traffic accident.

According to Istana Negara’s official Instagram account, Sultan Abdullah stepped out of his official vehicle to personally meet the victim, Jasliza Jamil, to make sure she was alright.

“His Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda The Yang di-Pertuan Agong this morning extended a helping hand to a traffic accident victim in Putrajaya. His Majesty was on his journey to Istana Melawati, Putrajaya for a pre-Cabinet meeting with YAB prime minister when the motorcade stumbled across the accident.

“Fortunately, the driver Puan Jasliza Jamil suffered only minor injuries,” read the accompanying caption to the three pictures showing the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the scene of the incident this morning.