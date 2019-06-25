Probe into Alor Setar chikungunya cases underway, says Kedah MB

Mukhriz said the reported cases of chikungunya are worrying. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, June 25 — The Kedah government has asked the state Health Department and Alor Setar City Council to conduct a thorough investigation to identify the actual cause for the occurrence of chikungunya cases in a district here since Sunday.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the incidence of chikungunya was quite worrying even though it was still under control.

“I know numerous allegations were made in regards to the incidence, but let the experts find the actual cause and announce their findings. At the moment, dengue cases are on the decline, but we are quite worried about the occurrence of chikungunya cases.

“That is why we want to identify where the mosquitos are breeding, and to ensure that the disease does not spread. Fogging activities have also been carried out,” he told reporters after launching Mixer 5 new facility at the Continental Tyres Sdn Bhd’s factory here today.

Last Sunday, 23 people living in a row of shophouses near City Plaza here were suspected to be infected with chikungunya after showing symptoms of the disease such as fever, severe joint pain, and rashes.

Kedah Health director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail in a statement yesterday said many of them received outpatient treatment at private clinics in Alor Setar and were reported to be in stable condition. — Bernama