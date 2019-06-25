Kedah solid waste management concessionaire CEO, dept head under remand for graft

General view of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

ALOR SETAR, June 25 — A chief executive officer (CEO) of a solid waste management and public cleansing concessionaire in Kedah and the head of the company’s Contract and Acquisition Department are in remand for four days beginning today for alleged corruption.

The remand order against the two suspects was issued by Alor Setar Magistrate Court assistant registrar Rashidah Azmi.

The CEO, aged 50, and the department head, a woman aged 34, were detained at about 6pm yesterday when they went to the state MACC office here to give their statements.

According to a source, they were alleged to have received bribes, in the form of renovation work of a restaurant belonging to the CEO which was estimated to cost RM350,000, to extend the contract of a contractor to carry out solid waste management and public cleansing services.

Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the two suspects. — Bernama