Deputy education minister: Review on Pasir Gudang schools closure this Thursday

Deputy Minister of Education Teo Nie Ching speaks during her visit at SJK (T) Permatang Tinggi in Nibong Tebal June 25, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, June 25 — The Education Ministry will decide whether or not to extend the closure of all 437 schools in Pasir Gudang, Johor by two more days, after feedback from agencies monitoring the chemical air pollution situation there.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said the government decided to close all schools in the district last night to enable the authorities to investigate and clean up the pollutant.

“We will need to discuss and review the situation again this Thursday and decide then,” she told reporters when asked about the issue during her working visit to SJK (T) Permatang Tinggi here today.

A total of 347 private kindergartens, 111 primary and secondary schools, three higher education institutions and 14 private and international schools were ordered to close from June 25 to 27.

This was after more than 100 students from more than 30 schools were reportedly affected due to air pollution since last week.

Authorities have denied that this incident was related to a previous incident where students from 111 schools in Pasir Gudang were affected by toxic fumes from Sungai Kim Kim in March and ordered shut.