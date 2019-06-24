Kedah Health director: Nine more chikungunya cases recorded in Alor Setar

Yesterday, 14 people living in a row of shophouses near City Plaza here are suspected to be infected with chikungunya after displaying symptoms of the disease. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, June 24 — Nine more cases of chikungunya were recorded in Alor Setar, bringing the total to 23 cases suspected to be infected with the disease after displaying symptoms such as fever, joint pain, and rashes.

Kedah Health director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said the Alor Setar Health Office (PKD) said up to 5pm yesterday, the cumulative cases detected since yesterday were 23 individuals when many of them received outpatient treatment at private clinics in Alor Setar and they were reported to be in stable condition.

“The blood test results found that 15 individuals were tested positive of chikungunya, while the blood samples from patients show these were negative of dengue virus,” he said in a statement here today.

DrNorhizan said vector control activities have been conducted, where 342 premises were checked and found 16 premises to be positive for mosquito breeding, while a total of 1,355 containers had been inspected.

“Ten premises were slapped with compounds under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act (APSPP) 1975. The fogging activities were also carried out within 200 metres from the affected area.

“The District Health Department (PKD) Kota Setar is carrying out preventive and control measures including area case detection (ACD), health awareness to the residents as well as conducting checks and destroying mosquito breeding sites around the residential area and business premises,” he added.

He also advised residents especially in areas of Jalan Tunku Ibrahim around City Plaza who have a fever and joint pain are advised to seek further treatment at the nearest health centre.

Yesterday, 14 people living in a row of shophouses near City Plaza here are suspected to be infected with chikungunya after displaying symptoms of the disease such as fever, joint pain, and rashes. — Bernama