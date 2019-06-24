Ahmad Zahid at MACC HQ again

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks to reporters in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur April 3, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 24 — Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi came to the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

A MACC source said Ahmad Zahid arrived at about 9.30am, an hour earlier than the scheduled appointment.

However, the reason for the Umno president’s presence at the MACC was not immediately known.

Ahmad Zahid, who was once the defence minister, came to the MACC office last Thursday to assist in the investigation on alleged land swap deals involving the defence ministry. — Bernama