Umno sec-gen dismisses rumoured shadow Cabinet with Najib, Hadi as govt advisors

A woman walks past Umno, Barisan Nasional and PAS flags in Pekan Kuala Sawah, Rantau April 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has dispelled rumours over a shadow Cabinet allegedly featuring several Barisan Nasional and PAS lawmakers after it went viral this weekend.

The Ketereh MP took to Twitter to put to bed said rumours, calling for Umno, PAS and Opposition lawmakers to not “fall into a trap”.

“I advise Umno, PAS and Opposition members to not be entrapped by such news. It does not originate from the party but we know whose work it is and what is its purpose.

“Close ranks and be prepared to fight and conquer,” his tweets read.

An infographic of a proposed BN-PAS Cabinet after the 15th general election was circulated on social media this weekend.

It featured Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as the prime minister with his deputy being PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

The infographic also showed scandal-plagued former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang appointed the government’s advisors and being bestowed with the title of “Tun”.

It also featured controversial Umno men Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz holding the foreign affairs and communications and multimedia portfolios, respectively.