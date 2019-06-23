Police arrest two of Terengganu’s biggest drug dealers

Two men, believed to be among Terengganu’s biggest drug dealers, were arrested in separate police raids here. — Reuters

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 23 — Two men, believed to be among Terengganu’s biggest drug dealers, were arrested in separate police raids here, with drugs worth almost RM100,000 seized.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Aidi Ismail said the first arrest involved a 25-year-old sundry shop assistant, who was nabbed in a house garage in Jalan Kubang Buyong, at noon on June 19.

The next day, police arrested an unemployed man, aged 22, opposite an eatery in Kampung Titian Batu at about 1am.

Aidi said from the second arrest, police seized a kilogramme of syabu, 400 grammes of ‘pil kuda’ (amphetamines) and 1.5 litres of codeine, adding that seizure was the largest in the state so far this year.

“Early investigations reveal that both cases are linked to each other and we believe these two arrests will lead to more (arrests) in the state,” he told a media conference at the state police contingent headquarters here, today.

Aidi said the first suspect tested negative for drug use, and had no previous criminal record, but the second tested positive for methamphetamine and was involved in two drug cases before this.

Both suspects are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama