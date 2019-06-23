14 show symptoms of Chikungunya in Alor Setar

Norhizan urged the local community to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds to prevent the spread of diseases such as chikungunya, dengue and zika. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, June 23 — Fourteen people living in a row of shophouses near City Plaza here are suspected to be infected with chikungunya after displaying symptoms of the disease such as fever, joint pain, and rashes.

Kedah Health director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said the Alor Setar Health Office (PKD) which has not received any information on the case, conducted investigations immediately after the case went viral on social media yesterday.

“Initial inspection found the illness began on June 9 when many of them obtained outpatient treatment in private clinics in Alor Setar and they were reported to be in stable condition.

“Based on the symptoms, the patients aged between 35 and 50 were believed to be infected with chikungunya even though the illness could be due to other diseases,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Norhizan said further examinations were being conducted including sending samples for laboratory test at the National Public Health Laboratory in Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

“For the time being, PKD is carrying out preventive and control measures including active case detection (ACD) around the area.

“Residents in areas of Jalan Tunku Ibrahim around City Plaza who have fever and joint pain are advised to seek further treatment at the nearest health centre,” he said.

He said further information on the case would be announced from time to time and the people are advised to avoid making any speculations on the incident.

“We are calling on all parties especially the local community to take preventive actions by destroying Aedes mosquito breeding grounds to prevent diseases such as chikungunya, dengue and zika,” he said. — Bernama