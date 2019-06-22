Sultan Nazrin praises Tabung Haji for excellent performance in managing Haj affairs

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at the first meeting of the second session of the 14th state assembly at the State Secretariat, Ipoh April 16, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 22 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah today praised the Pilgrims’ Fund Board (Tabung Haji (TH)) for successfully managing Malaysian Haj affairs in an outstanding manner despite facing an enormous challenge.

The ruler said the challenge, which is related to financial governance, had not affected TH Haj management services as it was still capable of providing all the necessary facilities for the comfort and convenience of the pilgrims.

“Appreciate their services. Give your full cooperation to their staff from the time you attend the Haj courses, during the journey and the flight, while in Mecca and Madinah, until you complete your pilgrimage and return home.”

The Sultan said this when officiating the state-level Perdana Haj Course Season 1440/2019 at the Sultan Azlan Shah Mosque here today.

A total of 2,795 pilgrims from Perak will perform the Haj this year.

Sultan Nazrin said that Tabung Haji has been well known for its outstanding track record in managing Haj operations professionally and comprehensively.

He said this was because the agency was capable of taking care and providing to the pilgrims all the essential requirements for Haj, namely accommodation, transportation, meals, welfare, medical and healthcare, as well as the guides and teachers.

“I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to Tabung Haji for the proven excellent services they have rendered all this while,” said Sultan Nazrin. — Bernama