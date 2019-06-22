Mukhriz unaware 1MDB funds channelled to Kedah Umno

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said he was unaware about 1MDB funds being channelled to Kedah Umno while he was the party’s state liaison chairman. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

ALOR SETAR, June 22 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said he was unaware about 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) funds being channelled to Kedah Umno while he was the party’s state liaison chairman.

He said matters concerning the party’s funds were handled by Umno’s state treasurer Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim who also managed the expenditure and disbursement to Umno divisions statewide.

“When I was state Umno chairman, there were requirements for funds by the divisions but I left the matter to the treasurer. I do not know his approach but the funds were used by the divisions for mobilisation activities.

“I don’t know what happens after that but the funds did not involve any project, contract or other things,” he told reporters after launching the state-level National Youth Day here today.

He was asked to comment on the civil forfeiture suit filed by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission against 41 respondents to recover RM270 million linked to 1MDB.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya in a statement yesterday said the suit was filed under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

MACC believed the sum was transferred from the bank account of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The 41 respondents were political parties including Umno, Parti Rakyat Bersatu Sabah and MCA, foundations and companies as well as Persatuan Kebajikan Islam and Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Pekida).

Mukhriz who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president said if Umno had acquired the funds illicitly, then the party should return them.

Mukhriz was state Umno liaison chairman from 2013 until February 2016 when he resigned after stepping down as Kedah mentri besar following a majority vote of no confidence at the state legislative assembly. — Bernama