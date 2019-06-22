In Johor, Umno calls for party leadership change amid constitutional amendments

Johor Umno chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad said he does not deny that there has been voices asking for a change in Umno’s leadership by the party’s grassroots in Johor. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, June 22 — Johor Umno chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad today revealed a majority of the party’s state rank-and-file members have voiced a change in Umno’s leadership, in light of the proposed amendments to its constitution.

“I don’t deny that there has been voices asking for a change in Umno’s leadership by the party’s grassroots in Johor.

“But to me, all that is just normal reaction and I believe Umno as the biggest Malay-based party in the country will look into all areas before the party’s top leadership decides,” said Hasni today after officiating the Pulai Umno division meeting at the Dewan Tan Sri Mohamed Rahmat in Tampoi here today.

Present with him was Johor Umno deputy chief and also the party’s Pulai division chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

However, Hasni assured Johor Umno members that the amendments to the party constitution was not an attempt to remove anybody from the party.

He was commenting on reports that the current proposals to amend Umno’s constitution is an attempt to purge the party’s current president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and previous president Datuk Seri Najib Razak from the party.

Hasni, who is also the Johor Opposition chief and Benut assemblyman, said such criticisms from Umno members that alleged that the proposals to amend the party’s constitution was to remove Ahmad Zahid and Najib were not true.

“Party members should be fair and consider the amendments as a proposal or suggestion first,” he said.

In fact, Hasni said the amendments were for the good of the party and is a step to positive enhancement to protect the party as well as its assets.

“We (Umno) need to do this as among the reasons is that we are no more in the government.

“The amendments to the party constitution is a process that Umno wants,” said Hasni.