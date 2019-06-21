SUPP says aware of MACC’s civil forfeiture suit, pledges full cooperation

SUPP is the only political party in Sarawak that was named as a recipient of funds from Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, June 21 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) today said it will allow the law to take its course regarding the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) civil forfeiture action.

In a statement, the party secretariat said it hopes for closure to be finally at hand.

The secretariat said the party had, on June 26 last year, received a notice from its bank informing that the party headquarters’ account was frozen by the MACC.

It said on September 24 the same year, the party received further notice that the account was seized by MACC.

“Our office-bearer have throughout this period given their cooperation with regards to the investigation by MACC,” the secretariat.

In 2016, Sarawak PKR Youth lodged a report with the MACC claiming that SUPP had received a total of RM1 million from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The first sum of RM500,000 was received in 2012 and a similar amount was received in 2013, through the issuance of cheques which bore the signature of the former prime minister and the number of his private bank account.

Today, MACC listed the names 41 recipients of funds that allegedly came from the former prime minister.

SUPP is the only political party in Sarawak that was named as a recipient.

According to the MACC, the money amounting to RM270 million was allegedly transferred out of the sovereign investment fund and funnelled from Datuk Seri Najib Razak's account private bank accounts.

About 78 per cent or the bulk of these alleged 1MDB funds (RM212 million) went to Najib's political party Umno, the MACC said.