RON97 down three sen while RON95, diesel prices remain unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The pump price for RON97 fuel drops three sen to RM2.38 per litre — from RM2.41 — for a week beginning June 22, the Ministry of Finance announced today.

A statement released by the ministry said the RON97 pump price would remain as such until June 28.

Pump prices for RON95 remain at RM2.08 a litre as diesel is also still priced at RM2.18 a litre.

The statement explained the prices had been adjusted using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), attributing the decrease in RON97 fuel to the global decline in Brent crude oil prices.

The ministry said the price of diesel should be at RM2.19 per litre, but the government has decided to maintain the current pump price, a decision in line with its push to stabilise prices of petroleum and lower the cost of living.