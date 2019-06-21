MACC says meeting Hishammuddin Sunday for statement on Mindef land swap deals

It is understood that the former defence minister is currently abroad — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, June 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be taking a statement from former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein on June 23.

Its deputy chief commissioner of operations Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the Sembrong MP is currently abroad but will return this weekend to meet the MACC regarding the controversial land swap deals that resulted in Defence Ministry (Mindef) being allegedly shortchanged.

“We will be taking the statement from Datuk Seri Hishammuddin at our office this Sunday. He is overseas right now I think, and is only available on that day,” Azam told reporters at the MACC headquarters today.

He said investigations into the land swap deals are still ongoing.

The MACC still have several more people to record, but Azam confirmed it has taken the statement from former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Azam did not deny that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak may be called again for another round of questioning.

Mindef officials, under the Pakatan Harapan administration, have handed over 16 reports on the deals in total.

The Governance, Procurement and Finance Investigating Committee had investigated 16 deals involving 1,183ha of land belonging to Mindef.

The ministry is now helmed by Mohamad Sabu who is also president of Amanah.