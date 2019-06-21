Kedah police chief: Traffic cop meant to shoot motorbike tyre, not youth

Kedah Police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said a professional, transparent and fair investigation would be conducted into the incident. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, June 21 — Police will professionally investigate the case involving a traffic policeman who fired a shot which caused a man to sustain injuries in an incident at Jalan Lencong Timur here last Wednesday.

Kedah Police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said a professional, transparent and fair investigation was vital to ensure that justice would be served to all parties involved in the mishap.

“Initial investigation found that the mishap occurred when two men on a Modenas motorcycle ran a red light in Taman Pelangi, Jalan Kuala Kedah, before they were given chase by the traffic policeman on duty in the area.

“The motorcyclist and the pillion rider, however, refused to stop and continued to ride recklessly, while running a couple of other red lights and rubbing against the policeman’s motorcycle in their bid to escape,” he said in a statement here today.

Zainuddin said with the intention to stop the suspects, the policeman fired a shot at the rear tyre of their motorcycle.

“The action was taken after the duo refused to stop the motorcycle and their action threatens the safety of the policeman and the public.

“Only after they stopped, the policeman realised that the shot had hit the left arm of the pillion rider,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 186 and 307 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In the incident at 10.15am on Wednesday, Mohd Alif Anuar, 21, was riding pillion on the motorcycle of his 22-year-old friend Zulhilmi Azri towards their workplace in Alor Mengkudu from Kuala Kedah. — Bernama