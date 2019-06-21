Health D-G: 29 students in Pasir Gudang treated for breathing difficulties

Emergency services staff attend to students with reported breathing difficulties at Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar in Pasir Gudang June 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — A total of 29 students around Pasir Gudang who suffered from breathing difficulty have been treated at the Sultan Ismail Hospital, Johor Bahru since yesterday, says Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said of the total, 16 were from Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar (14 students and two adults) while 13 others were from SK Pasir Gudang 4.

“A total of 14 victims were treated as outpatients and 15 received treatment at HSI, with six of them admitted. All patients have been reported to be stable and with none admitted to the intensive care unit and no deaths recorded.

“The Johor State Health Department is still monitoring the area where the problem occurred. The Pasir Gudang Health Clinic was also opened this morning to treat other victims who may have been affected by the incident,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Noor Hisham also advised the public to immediately seek treatment at nearby health facilities if they experienced symptoms such as breathing difficulty, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, headache, muscle cramps and weakness.

Yesterday, the Johor State Health Department reported cases of schoolchildren experiencing breathing difficulty at Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar, Pasir Gudang.

Emergency relief teams from the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, HSI and Pasir Gudang Health Clinic were mobilised to provide assistance after distress calls were received at about 3 pm.

The emergency treatment operation ended at 8 pm, however, the true cause of the incident has yet to be determined. — Bernama