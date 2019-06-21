Habib Jewels: All transactions with 1MDB done in ‘good faith’

A display is seen at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Habib Jewels Sdn Bhd said today all transactions with former sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) were conducted in good faith and are backed by necessary documents.

The jewellers were quoted in a report by English daily The Star Online in response to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC) announcement today that named them among 41 companies said to have received funds from 1MDB.

"Habib Jewels Sdn Bhd would like to confirm that all of its transactions are in good faith and are supported by legitimate documentation.

“These include those that may be the subject of investigations by the MACC.

"We would like to state that we have not been served any formal notice related to this matter,” the jewellers were quoted in the report.

Habib Jewels also said the company will fully cooperate with all relevant authorities concerning the matter.

The MACC today announced that the commission had filed 41 civil forfeiture suits to recover some RM270 million belonging to 1MDB that was dispersed from former prime minister’s Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s AmBank account.

MACC said the lawsuits were filed two days ago against individuals and entities including political parties like Umno.