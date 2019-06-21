Dr Mahathir launches Malaysia Fest 2019 in Bangkok at start of four-day working visit

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad launches the inaugural Malaysia Fest 2019 in Bangkok June 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, June 21 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad launched the inaugural Malaysia Fest 2019 here today.

The festival will showcase Malaysia’s rich heritage through cultural performances, food, handicraft and fashion.

Malaysia Fest 2019 will be at Central World from June 20 to 23, in conjunction with the 34th Asean Summit.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry (MOA) secretary-general Datuk Mohd Sallehuddin Hassan said the festival is also to help food entrepreneurs expand their market.

“A total of 24 entrepreneurs from Malaysia is presenting authentic Malaysian street food – prepared and served hot ― in conjunction with the inaugural Malaysia Fest 2019.

“MOA will also be extending the street food tour to southern Thailand from June 27 to 30,” he said at a press conference here.

Sallehhuddin said the “Malaysian Street Food Festival” will show off the uniqueness and variety of Malaysian delicacies which represent the country's culture and heritage.

“On another note, such an event will be a good platform for the Thai business community and Malaysian product owners to establish networks and explore business opportunities in cross-border product distribution.

“Bangkok is a famous destination for tourists all around the world and the country being a food paradise is the best place for us to promote Malaysia's food on an international level.

“Many people have asked why we selected Thailand and the answer is simple: this is because the unique dishes of Malaysia are similar in flavours to those found in other Asean countries and they have the potential to be accepted by the people of Thailand,” he added.

At the event, Dr Mahathir visited the various food stalls at the Central World square and tasted some of the food prepared by Malaysian entrepreneurs while wishing them luck in their business venture.

The prime minister arrived last night for a packed four-day working visit to Thailand, during which he will join nine other heads of government for the Asean Summit.

He is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Ignatius Darrel Leiking and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as well as officials from the Prime Minister's Office, Wisma Putra, Ministry of International Trade and Industry and Ministry of Economic Affairs (MEA).