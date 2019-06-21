Dr M: Govt will streamline laws to boost foreign investment

Dr Mahathir said Malaysia has always welcomed Foreign Direct Investment and helped educate foreign investors on Malaysia’s areas of expertise and markets.. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, June 21 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that the government will streamline rules, regulations and laws pertaining to business in the country in order to facilitate investment from foreign countries.

“Although we are a new government, the policy is to still be business-friendly.

“So when people come to invest in Malaysia, the government will help as much as possible, of course, there are rules, regulations and laws that need to be complied with but we are streamlining all these things,” he said in his keynote address during a dialogue session with Thailand corporate leaders here as part of his four-day working visit.

Dr Mahathir said Malaysia has always welcomed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and helped educate foreign investors on Malaysia’s areas of expertise and markets.

“Malaysia has changed from being an agriculture country with a little bit of mining to become an industrialised country producing industrial goods. But it is still far from satisfactory because we are still importing products from outside the region.

“I think within the Asean region, with 600 million people, we form perhaps the second biggest market after China, so there is big market, maybe the per capita income is slow... but even with low capita income, the needs of the poor people are quite big and eventually with trade and business growing, people will become enriched and we will have a good market for ourselves,” he said.

