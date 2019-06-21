Committee to investigate cause of breathing difficulty cases, says ministry

Hazmat personnel from the Johor Baru Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) are seen at Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar in Pasir Gudang June 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 21 — The Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC) via the Department of Environment (DOE) has activated the monitoring coordination committee to identify the cause behind breathing difficulty cases involving pupils in Pasir Gudang.

The committee, led by Johor DOE director, also comprised members from Department of Chemistry, Johor Health Department, Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM), District Education Department and Pasir Gudang Emergency Mutual Aid (PAGEMA).

The ministry in a statement today said the committee’s first meeting was held last night (Thursday).

The scientific coordination committee would also be activated to streamline the scientific analysis of the issue.

“The committee will continue to analyse the reports and findings on the technical monitoring conducted,” said the statement.

The ministry also said that air quality monitoring at the schools and within two kilometres radius from the schools have already started last night, carried out by DOE together with the Fire and Rescue Department’s Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) unit.

Initial air monitoring carried out by DOE and HAZMAT for carbon monoxide (CO), hydrogen sulfide (H2S) and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) parameters were at zero.

“Meanwhile oxygen readings at 21.2 per cent (normal),” the statement said. — Bernama