Why the double standards? Azmin asks PKR

SERI KEMBANGAN, June 20 — Embattled PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today questioned double standards after the party’s disciplinary board advised members against baselessly criticising the leadership.

Azmin, the economic affairs minister who has been implicated in several sex videos, said that party members should be allowed to express their concern but added it has to be based on facts.

“I thought we believe in democracy, freedom of speech. Why must it be done like double standards?

“We should allow the whole process to take place in the party and the government. But certainly we will not condone this gutter politics and defamation,” he told reporters when met after the Asia Economic and Entrepreneurship Summit gala dinner, here today.

The Gombak MP said the support gained by non-PKR members against gutter politics showed a positive development that Malaysians as a whole reject such dirty political scheming.

This includes the letter written by Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri supporting Azmin in light of the sex scandal last week.

“This is a positive development and it has given me the strength to continue this cause.

“The mandate given by the people in the last general election is for the government to give the best service. In the past year, we have been successful, but there is still room for us to better our service to the people and this can be done if the political scene is stable, which is important to attract foreign investors,” said Azmin, adding with economic growth, the distribution of wealth can be carried out to the people.

Yesterday, the PKR disciplinary board had decided on several recommendations to its political bureau, which included sending a show-cause letter to its Santubong Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz for tarnishing the party’s name and reputation.

Haziq was also terminated from his government post as the as the senior private secretary to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin for making a public statement on his involvement in a sex video, which implicated Azmin.