TM says fully committed to resolving Streamyx issues

Yesterday, Gobind said TM had been asked to submit a report on resolving the Streamyx service issues to his ministry. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) says it has met with Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo and is fully committed to resolving the issues faced by Streamyx customers.

“We will be submitting the proposal within the month and will make an announcement in due course,” it said in a statement here, today.

Meanwhile, TM will continue to explore various fit-for-purpose technologies, as well as optimise existing industry mechanisms, to deliver a better broadband experience nationwide.

Yesterday, Gobind said TM had been asked to submit a report on resolving the Streamyx service issues to his ministry.

The minister in a statement said he believed that TM’s new management led by its group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin could find solutions to the issues faced by Streamyx.

According to him, several discussions were held with TM regarding the issues and some proposed solutions had already been submitted.

“I think a final decision has to be made in this matter and TM should make an announcement about it in the near future, as well as announce, the strategies and measures to be taken to solve the issues,” he added.

Gobind issued the statement following a courtesy call from TM chairman Rosli Man, Noor Kamarul Anuar who was appointed to his new position on June 13 and TM Chief Operating Officer Imri Mokhtar, at his office on Tuesday. — Bernama