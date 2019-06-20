PM: Sex video scandal political ploy, no need for Azmin to go on leave

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali attends the Prime Minister’s Department Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house in Putrajaya June 20, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today there is no need for Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to go on leave despite investigations into the latter’s alleged sex video scandal, calling the matter a political ploy against the Economic Affairs Minister.

Speaking to reporters today, Dr Mahathir said that leave of absence is only needed if anyone in the government is accused of wrongdoings or crimes, which questions their integrity.

Dr Mahathir said that Azmin’s matter however, does not fall under the said categories, adding that the former Selangor mentri besar would also not hamper current investigations into the scandal.

“Why? They can continue, he is not going to be any obstruction to the investigation.

“Either investigations on wrongdoing or crimes they can take leave. But this is a political thing. In fact, it is intended to embarrass him and to ask him to take leave,” he said when met at the Prime Minister’s Department’s Hari Raya celebration.

