Perak exco estimates Ipoh airport expansion cost at RM250m max

Perak state executive councillor Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin during a site visit of the new mosque at Dewan Orang Ramai Kg Changkat Larang in Lahat June 20, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

GOPENG, June 20 — The expansion of Sultan Azlan Shah Airport here is estimated to cost between RM200 million and RM250 million, Perak state executive councillor Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said today.

Nizar, who chairs the state investment, industry and regional development committee, said the expansion project will cover five aspects including lengthening the runway from the present 2km to 2.4km.

“The terminal will also be modernised, there will be construction of airway bridge, control tower and fuelling and cargo facilities,” he told reporters after inspecting the site for a new mosque at Kampung Changkat Larang in Lahat here today.

Nizar also said the state government hoped renovated facility will put the airport within Ipoh city limits for the benefit of tourists.

“Our aim is for tourists to reach their hotel in 10 minutes,” he said.

He said the state hoped to begin expansion next year and to complete the entire project in two-and-a-half years.

He said the extension of the runway will cross the Pinji River, but hoped to avoid residential properties.

He also said the expansion project would not affect the airport’s daily operations.

Malay Mail previously reported that the Perak Pakatan Harapan government will expand the airport before its term expires in 2023.

Nizar chairs a steering committee to look into the expansion.