Outgoing PAS Youth chief tells members to stay vigilant for ‘subtle threats’ against Islam

PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi speaks during the Dewan Pemuda at Muktamar 2019 in Gambang, Pahang June 20, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, June 20 — Outgoing PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi called upon the party’s Youth members to never tire in continuing their struggle to uphold and defend Islam.

During the wing’s muktamar or annual congress, he also urged the assembled delegates to be on the constant vigilance for subtle threats against Islam in the country.

“PAS Youth is the final stronghold in facing the challenges Islam has to confront, even as PAS remains but a chain in the overall struggle.

“In this Pakatan Harapan era, Islam is under threat as many issues touching upon the sensitivities of Muslims have come into focus,” Khalil said in his closing speech.

Khalil claimed that Muslims in the country are being “oppressed” by liberalism and pluralism, claiming the ideologies are far more dangerous than physical threats and violence against Muslims elsewhere in the world.

“Through liberal Islam and pluralism, among others. These are far more dangerous than mosque burnings in Myanmar, or being forbidden from fasting in China.

“Unless we are careful, such things will one day bring about our destruction. The movement to equalise all religions will invariably lead to the worship of the human intellect, instead of utilising the Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet as a source of guidance,” he said.

He also expressed confidence in his belief that the wing members will be able to take over Putrajaya in the future.

Yesterday, he had claimed that the Pakatan Harapan administration has allegedly continued to threaten and ridicule Islam.

Khalil also claimed there were attempts by PH’s own elected representatives to undermine Islam.