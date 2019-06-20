Maszlee denies deputy interfered in Islamic education syllabus

Recently the social media was in an uproar on Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching’s posting in her Facebook urging all quarters regardless of race and religion to give their views and ideas to the Islamic Studies Special Task Force. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — Minister of Education Maszlee Malik today denies that his deputy Teo Nie Ching had tried to interfere in the Islamic Education syllabus.

He said that Teo only shared the efforts conducted by the National Education Advisory Council (NEAC) which was conducting a survey on the proposal to improve the subject on Islamic Education.

‘‘The survey was issued on the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) web page and the deputy minister had shared it on her social media.

‘‘Then someone snapped a photograph (of the survey on her social media) and created an issue that the deputy minister allegedly wanted to interfere in the Islamic Education syllabus. That is not true,’’ he told the media at a ‘Jalinan Mesra’ programme of the minister and MoE staff here today.

Recently the social media was in an uproar on Teo’s posting in her Facebook urging all quarters regardless of race and religion to give their views and ideas to the Islamic Studies Special Task Force (ISSTF).

ISSTF, under NEAC, was set up on April 15 to implement a comprehensive study on the Islamic Education subject for purpose of improvement. — Bernama