Man slashes daughter’s boyfriend over RM30,000 debt

SIBU, June 20 — The police have arrested a 52-year-old man who slashed his daughter’s boyfriend with a machete after he was allegedly asked to settle a debt of RM30,000.

The victim was attacked at 6.25pm yesterday at the suspect’s house in Jalan Pahlawan here.

District Police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the victim went to the suspect’s house to talk about the money borrowed by the suspect in 2017.

“The victim was sitting with his girlfriend in the living room when the suspect entered the room and slashed him on his left arm before escaping,” he said.

The suspect, who was detained at a coffee shop in Jalan Long Bridge at 4am today, admitted to injuring the man.

He then admitted to throwing the machete in the Sungai Rajang near the Lanang bridge here. — Bernama