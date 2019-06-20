Govt plans to introduce paternity leave for private sector, deputy minister says

Datuk Mahfuz Omar said an amendment to the Employment Act 1955 is being prepared and will be submitted to the Cabinet before it is tabled in Parliament. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The Human Resource Ministry plans to introduce a three-day paternity leave for the private sector, in response to requests from NGOs and private sector unions, Deputy Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said today.

He said an amendment to the Employment Act 1955 is being prepared and will be submitted to the Cabinet before it is tabled in Parliament.

“We have held discussions with the National Labour Advisory Council and representatives of trade unions and employers on the matter,” he told a press conference after a Clients Day programme of the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK) and the launch of a ‘Pay and Win’ promotion, here.

Mahfuz said the amendment to the act also involved increasing the maternity leave from 60 days to 90 as was being implemented in the public service.

Pertubuhan Pertolongan Wanita (WAO) had called for a seven-day paternity leave in the private sector, as enjoyed by the male employees in the public sector.

Meanwhile, Mahfuz urged the over 300,000 PTPK borrowers to repay their loans which he said had accumulated to over RM1.2 billion since 2001.

He said PTPK is offering incentives to the tune of RM40,000 to the borrowers who repay under the ‘Pay and Win’ promotion between July 1 and September 30. — Bernama