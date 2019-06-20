Dr Wan Azizah: Cabinet did not discuss sex video issue

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ibrahim said the Cabinet today did not discuss the issue of the sex video implicating Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — The Cabinet today did not discuss the issue of the sex video implicating Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“Why discuss? It was not on the agenda,” she said with laughter when asked by reporters on the matter after attending the “Bicara Ilmu Sri Satria” programme at Sri Satria, the official residence of the deputy prime minister, here today.

Asked if there is a need for the video issue to be brought to Pakatan Harapan’s presidential council to settle internal disputes and ensure the people’s confidence, Dr Wan Azizah said there was no need to do so.

“Any party has some political differences between themselves. It is part of whatever happens in the political arena,” she said.

She said the controversial video issue was being resolved and dying down. — Bernama